Credit Suisse Group Raises United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $204.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $198.00 to $204.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $227.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $199.94.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.4 %

UPS stock opened at $167.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.37. The company has a market cap of $145.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.65%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $960,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.