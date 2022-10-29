Credit Suisse Group Trims Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Target Price to C$54.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to C$54.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENB. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$57.82.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

TSE:ENB opened at C$53.13 on Tuesday. Enbridge has a one year low of C$46.88 and a one year high of C$59.69. The company has a market cap of C$107.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$53.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

About Enbridge

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$13.22 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.0509353 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.