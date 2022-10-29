Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Crown ElectroKinetics to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Crown ElectroKinetics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown ElectroKinetics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Crown ElectroKinetics Competitors 79 249 451 4 2.49

Crown ElectroKinetics presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 482.98%. As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 13.65%. Given Crown ElectroKinetics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Crown ElectroKinetics is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crown ElectroKinetics $100,000.00 N/A -0.20 Crown ElectroKinetics Competitors $2.40 billion $165.30 million -2.11

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Crown ElectroKinetics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Crown ElectroKinetics. Crown ElectroKinetics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Crown ElectroKinetics has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown ElectroKinetics’ rivals have a beta of -1.36, suggesting that their average share price is 236% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.2% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 36.5% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown ElectroKinetics N/A -279.46% -213.11% Crown ElectroKinetics Competitors -182.26% -18.25% -4.11%

Summary

Crown ElectroKinetics rivals beat Crown ElectroKinetics on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films. The company also focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Corvallis, Oregon.

