Crypterium (CRPT) Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Crypterium (CRPT) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Crypterium has a market cap of $8.34 million and $669,224.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crypterium has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Crypterium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000494 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypterium Profile

Crypterium’s genesis date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,958,240 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,960,689 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

