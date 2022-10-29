Crypto.com Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $112.77 Million (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.57 or 0.00017093 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 0% against the dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $112.77 million and $800,875.00 worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,630.03 or 0.31887744 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin launched on May 18th, 2017. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 31,587,682 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com.

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Headquartered in Hong Kong, Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides users with a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices where it is possible to transact, store, monitor and/or manage their cryptocurrencies. Investment tools and MCO visa cards are also available for the users on Crypto.com.The MCO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token was developed by Crypto.com and is able to serve as a medium of exchange value between users within the platform.The MCO Token Sale was conducted in May-June 2017 and raised US$26.7 million.MCO Swap Program:The swap program will involve combining the current functionalities of MCO, with CRO’s utility and technology, in a “one stop shop” token to enable a streamlined Crypto.com ecosystem. The swap program will also serve to leverage the advanced capabilities of the Crypto.com Chain, in preparation of its upcoming Mainnet launch.Crypto.com is encouraging MCO holders to swap to CRO. This is because the Crypto.com ecosystem will use one streamlined token (CRO) with the combined functionality, rather than two separate tokens (CRO and MCO). All functions currently attributed to MCO will still exist and will be preserved, but will be enhanced and represented by CRO. Read the announcement for more information here.Please refer to this link for details on the current token of the Crypto.com ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.