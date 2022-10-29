Crypto International Tops 24-Hour Volume of $174,833.00 (CRI)

Crypto International (CRI) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 29th. In the last week, Crypto International has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypto International has a total market capitalization of $2.89 billion and $174,833.00 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto International token can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00002310 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto International’s genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. Crypto International’s official website is cos-in.com. The official message board for Crypto International is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.48602183 USD and is up 2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $174,543.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

