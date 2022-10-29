CTS (NYSE:CTS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-$2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $585.00 million-$595.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $589.18 million. CTS also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.40-2.55 EPS.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. CTS has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.87.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. CTS had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CTS will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.58%.

CTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti raised CTS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen upped their target price on CTS to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised CTS from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on CTS to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CTS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the first quarter worth about $870,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CTS by 26.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CTS by 8.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CTS by 36.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

