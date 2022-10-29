CTS (NYSE:CTS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $585-595 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $589.18 million. CTS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.40-$2.55 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CTS. StockNews.com began coverage on CTS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded CTS from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on CTS to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sidoti raised CTS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on CTS to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CTS currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.75.

CTS Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CTS opened at $38.13 on Friday. CTS has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average of $38.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74.

CTS Dividend Announcement

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. CTS had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CTS will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CTS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,772,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CTS by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 99,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CTS by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,150,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,276,000 after purchasing an additional 59,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CTS by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,203,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,887,000 after purchasing an additional 51,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in CTS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

