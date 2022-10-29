Curbstone Financial Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,697,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,477,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.11. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $91.80 and a one year high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 173,056 shares of company stock worth $18,002,360. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.37.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

