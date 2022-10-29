Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $1.99 Million Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned 0.07% of WD-40 worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in WD-40 by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 6.2% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 3.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 43.2% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the first quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of WDFC stock traded up $6.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.16. 92,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,563. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of -0.18. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $145.16 and a fifty-two week high of $255.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.51.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.10 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 34.48%. WD-40’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 63.67%.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 632 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,924.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,924.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 2,652 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $403,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,999.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

