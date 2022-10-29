Curbstone Financial Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.0% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.23. 6,715,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,459,541. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $182.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.15.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

