Curbstone Financial Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter worth $40,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.0% during the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HY traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.25. The stock had a trading volume of 40,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $51.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.49.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The company had revenue of $895.40 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.66%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

