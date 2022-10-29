Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 16,400 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 182,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned about 0.05% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $7,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 282,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 138,040 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 243.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.3% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 572,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,129,000 after acquiring an additional 286,820 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.88. 1,072,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,497. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $55.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.68.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

