Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 200 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,334 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.7% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.7% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

BMO traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.90. 1,938,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $81.57 and a one year high of $122.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.95.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.086 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BMO shares. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.72.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.