Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 2,600 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Trex by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Trex by 6.7% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 16,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Trex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Trex by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.34. 1,199,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,606. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average of $55.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.50. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $140.98.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

TREX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Trex to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.56.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

