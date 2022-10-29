Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 2,618 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,462,000 after buying an additional 1,433,324 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,993,000 after buying an additional 18,882,699 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,588,000 after buying an additional 176,026 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,657,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,305,000 after buying an additional 940,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $5.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.61. The stock had a trading volume of 10,812,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,457,407. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.67. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $111.42 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. UBS Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Argus cut their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.88.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

