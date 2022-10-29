Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 27,100 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,100 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,786,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,499,000 after buying an additional 108,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,615,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,982,000 after purchasing an additional 294,926 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 996,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,286,000 after purchasing an additional 444,135 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 549,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,426,000 after purchasing an additional 66,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

SUB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,161,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,170. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.50 and a 52 week high of $107.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.03.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.