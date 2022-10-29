Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 27,100 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,100 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,786,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,499,000 after buying an additional 108,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,615,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,982,000 after purchasing an additional 294,926 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 996,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,286,000 after purchasing an additional 444,135 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 549,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,426,000 after purchasing an additional 66,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
SUB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,161,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,170. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.50 and a 52 week high of $107.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.03.
iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile
iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

