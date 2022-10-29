Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 800 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $359.90. 2,942,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $341.97 billion, a PE ratio of 57.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $321.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.79. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $362.00.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. Argus lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total transaction of $54,786,187.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,363,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,970,044,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 500,901 shares of company stock worth $168,282,556 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

