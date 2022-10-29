CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,977.00

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. CV SHOTS has a market capitalization of $36.93 million and approximately $1,977.00 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CV SHOTS token can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CV SHOTS has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,677.70 or 0.31917929 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012466 BTC.

CV SHOTS Token Profile

CV SHOTS launched on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.01270968 USD and is up 4.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,816.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CV SHOTS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CV SHOTS using one of the exchanges listed above.

