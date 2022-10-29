Cypress Capital LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,644,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,714,085,000 after buying an additional 701,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,810,434,000 after buying an additional 1,484,246 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,763,635,000 after buying an additional 2,209,099 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,924,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,472,355,000 after buying an additional 421,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Texas Instruments Stock Up 3.7 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $5.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,776,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,877,415. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.87. The stock has a market cap of $147.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $199.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.22%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

