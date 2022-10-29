Cypress Capital LLC Has $928,000 Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 9,238.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AES in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

NYSE AES traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,180,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,887,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average of $22.91. The AES Co. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $27.78.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. AES’s payout ratio is -108.62%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

