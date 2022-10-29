Cypress Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 890.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 790.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 978.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 2,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHOP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.46.

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.19. 39,189,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,378,332. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.79. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $176.29.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

