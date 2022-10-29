Cypress Capital LLC Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 7.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 716 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.7% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.83.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO traded up $17.50 on Friday, hitting $472.90. 2,309,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,439,329. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $479.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.12. The firm has a market cap of $191.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

