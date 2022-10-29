Cypress Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.6% of Cypress Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cypress Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $24,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.12. 4,464,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,945,761. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.73 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.54 and its 200 day moving average is $82.39.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

