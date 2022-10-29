Cypress Capital LLC Sells 211 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cypress Capital LLC lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in General Mills by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 90,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 4.5% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 3.9% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 43,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

General Mills Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,693,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.29 and a 200 day moving average of $73.96. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.41 and a 52-week high of $81.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,434,941. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

