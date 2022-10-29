Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Down 93.7% in October

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 93.7% from the September 30th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $15.06. 247,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,640. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average is $16.21. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $26.47.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

