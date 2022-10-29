Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Short Interest Update

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,045,600 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the September 30th total of 2,098,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 290.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVDCF. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.80 ($13.06) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €11.80 ($12.04) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €10.00 ($10.20) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €14.30 ($14.59) to €15.00 ($15.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.01.

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS DVDCF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.00. 1,125,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,041. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

Read More

