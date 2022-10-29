Dawn Protocol Hits Market Cap of $52.69 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00003394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $52.69 million and $934,428.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

