DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.0738 on Major Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0738 or 0.00000354 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $6.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00137074 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00244548 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00065458 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00018854 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000358 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000199 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,747,507 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

