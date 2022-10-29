Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Trading Up 0.1%

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $7.15. Approximately 8,658 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 31,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%.
Institutional Trading of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund
About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
