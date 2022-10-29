Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Trading Up 0.1%

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $7.15. Approximately 8,658 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 31,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%.

Institutional Trading of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEX. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 78,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 46,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

