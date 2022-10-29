Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DHER has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €61.00 ($62.24) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($98.98) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($77.55) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($51.02) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

Shares of DHER opened at €32.74 ($33.41) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion and a PE ratio of -7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €40.41 and a 200-day moving average of €38.58. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a one year high of €131.50 ($134.18).

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

