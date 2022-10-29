dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.23

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$7.23 and last traded at C$7.31, with a volume of 73338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.70.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on dentalcorp from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities cut their price target on dentalcorp from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bankshares cut their price target on dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday. CIBC cut their price target on dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
dentalcorp Trading Up 4.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.45.
dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.
