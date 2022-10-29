dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.23

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$7.23 and last traded at C$7.31, with a volume of 73338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.70.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on dentalcorp from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities cut their price target on dentalcorp from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bankshares cut their price target on dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday. CIBC cut their price target on dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.45.

In other dentalcorp news, Director Graham Lawrence Rosenberg acquired 9,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.97 per share, with a total value of C$99,161.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$373,625.34.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

