Dero (DERO) One Day Volume Hits $132,894.00

Dero (DERO) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Dero has a market cap of $56.84 million and approximately $132,894.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $4.38 or 0.00021058 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,791.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000571 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00021571 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00271266 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00124070 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.57 or 0.00714559 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.14 or 0.00568219 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00229728 BTC.

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,982,630 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

