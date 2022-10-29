Dero Price Hits $4.31 on Major Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $55.98 million and approximately $100,001.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $4.31 or 0.00020815 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,981,439 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

