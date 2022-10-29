Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €60.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($61.22) price target on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on Danone in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($50.00) price target on Danone in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on Danone in a research note on Friday.

Get Danone alerts:

Danone Stock Up 2.9 %

EPA:BN opened at €49.81 ($50.82) on Friday. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($63.13) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($73.60). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €49.85 and its 200 day moving average is €52.59.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.