Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €115.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($117.35) price target on SAP in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($107.14) price target on SAP in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €130.00 ($132.65) price target on SAP in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €107.00 ($109.18) price target on SAP in a research note on Tuesday.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Price Performance

SAP stock opened at €97.74 ($99.73) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. SAP has a 52-week low of €79.58 ($81.20) and a 52-week high of €129.74 ($132.39). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €86.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €90.19.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.