Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Price Target to €5.00

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €4.70 ($4.80) to €5.00 ($5.10) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Aegon from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a €4.70 ($4.80) price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aegon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aegon from €5.40 ($5.51) to €5.30 ($5.41) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Aegon from €5.90 ($6.02) to €5.70 ($5.82) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Aegon from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $4.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.10.

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.67. Aegon has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $6.22.

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Aegon had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Aegon will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3.5%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 159,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 118,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

