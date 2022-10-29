Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Price Target to CHF 270

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 315 to CHF 270 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 300 to CHF 260 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 279 to CHF 310 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $288.00.

Kuehne + Nagel International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KHNGY opened at $42.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average is $48.49. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $66.18.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

