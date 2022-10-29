Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DBOEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Deutsche Börse from €198.00 ($202.04) to €202.00 ($206.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €200.00 ($204.08) to €210.00 ($214.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($178.57) to €170.00 ($173.47) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Deutsche Börse from €204.00 ($208.16) to €206.00 ($210.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.86.

Shares of DBOEY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.53. The stock had a trading volume of 95,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,434. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.78. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $18.44.

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 27.92%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

