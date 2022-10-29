Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DBOEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Deutsche Börse from €198.00 ($202.04) to €202.00 ($206.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €200.00 ($204.08) to €210.00 ($214.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($178.57) to €170.00 ($173.47) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Deutsche Börse from €204.00 ($208.16) to €206.00 ($210.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.86.
Deutsche Börse Price Performance
Shares of DBOEY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.53. The stock had a trading volume of 95,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,434. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.78. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $18.44.
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
Featured Stories
