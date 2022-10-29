DeversiFi (DVF) Market Capitalization Achieves $84.57 Million

DeversiFi (DVF) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One DeversiFi coin can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00004081 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DeversiFi has traded 0% lower against the dollar. DeversiFi has a market cap of $84.57 million and approximately $9,382.00 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000299 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000371 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,681.79 or 0.32245130 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012594 BTC.

DeversiFi Coin Profile

DeversiFi was first traded on March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeversiFi is deversifi.com/token/tokenomics.

DeversiFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeversiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeversiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

