DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Cowen

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cowen from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DXCM. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on DexCom from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.60.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM stock opened at $120.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.72. DexCom has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $164.86. The firm has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.33.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in DexCom by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,334,252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712,968 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in DexCom by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,099,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,348,948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,545,106 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in DexCom by 229.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $638,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963,328 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 333.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $425,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,431 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of DexCom by 319.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,093,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $305,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,722 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading

