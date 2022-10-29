dForce USD (USX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $207.63 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 29th. During the last week, dForce USD has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00004908 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $207.63 million and $11,192.00 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00033453 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00021679 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.66 or 0.00268186 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001253 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003793 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00019563 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000351 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.02671676 USD and is up 2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $18,995.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

