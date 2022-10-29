Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Short Interest Up 17.3% in October

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,320,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the September 30th total of 7,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.82. 2,005,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,945. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.49. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 24.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $3.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 15,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,097 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 30,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

