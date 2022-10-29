DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Short Interest Update

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,100 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 188,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,831.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DiaSorin in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSRLF remained flat at $107.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.30. DiaSorin has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $220.95.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform comprising of LIAISON MDX for use in the amplification of nucleic acids to diagnose viral infections through the identification of virus in patient's biological sample.

