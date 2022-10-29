DigiByte Reaches Market Cap of $143.71 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $143.71 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,849.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000564 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00021587 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00268949 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00124886 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.31 or 0.00711349 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.54 or 0.00568560 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000718 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004778 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00230825 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,758,154,305 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
