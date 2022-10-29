Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,284 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.20% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $9,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,360,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,611,000 after acquiring an additional 177,781 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $20,801,000. First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,581,000 after acquiring an additional 127,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 119,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.72. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $26.89.

