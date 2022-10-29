Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) Short Interest Update

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the September 30th total of 7,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,425,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 152,754 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,190,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after purchasing an additional 60,427 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 3rd quarter worth $10,573,000. RP Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 622,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 77,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter worth $5,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DISA remained flat at $9.96 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,307. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84.

About Disruptive Acquisition Co. I

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

