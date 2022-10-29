DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Stock Position Increased by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $11,421,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 1,020.7% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 369,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 336,106 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 415,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after buying an additional 303,008 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 284,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 127,067 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 656,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after buying an additional 89,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

