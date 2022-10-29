Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,737 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for 1.4% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $19,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,021,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,928,228,000 after buying an additional 3,546,948 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,501,000 after buying an additional 1,563,929 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,381,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,391,906,000 after acquiring an additional 147,223 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Dominion Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,031,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $937,382,000 after acquiring an additional 624,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock traded up $2.04 on Friday, reaching $69.41. 3,065,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,824,679. The stock has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.26. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.70 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Dominion Energy to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.30.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.