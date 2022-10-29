Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 118,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,889 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dover were worth $14,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dover by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,039,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,889,052,000 after buying an additional 731,961 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at about $83,771,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Dover by 28.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,189,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,318,000 after buying an additional 259,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 86.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,202,000 after purchasing an additional 133,666 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOV opened at $131.89 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.505 dividend. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.09.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

